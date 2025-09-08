Wellingborough town centre knifeman jailed after Christmas stabbing

A long-term criminal from Wellingborough is behind bars after a man was stabbed during a brawl in Pebble Lane.

The 50-year-old victim was stabbed in the side of his abdomen in the town centre just three days before Christmas last year.

Now Sean Egan has been jailed for grievous bodily harm – the latest in a string of serious crimes he has committed during the past two decades including an incident where he kicked a hedgehog into the air.

The 39-year-old, of Lea Way, Wellingborough, was at Northampton Crown Court after pleading guilty to GBH and possession of a knife in the town centre. It followed a fight involving multiple people in Pebble Lane on December 21, 2024. A man ended up suffering a knife wound but thankfully recovered in hospital.

Following the stabbing, police issued a wanted appeal for Egan.

They eventually caught up with him and he appeared before Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking who sentenced him to two years and two months in prison. A five-year restraining order was also imposed.

He has a long list of previous convictions including dangerous driving, knife offences, affray, criminal damage, assault, burglary and GBH.

Back in 2023 he avoided jail after waving a knife around in Sainsbury’s.

And in 2007 he threw a brick through his ex-girlfriend’s window, threatened to burn down her house, damaged her mother’s car and pushed her up against a wall. He admitted criminal damage, common assault and threats to damage property but avoided jail and instead was given an electronic curfew.

Two years earlier, aged just 19, Egan had been given a custodial sentence after he kicked a hedgehog into the air after he and his friends had poured alcohol on it outside the Fire and Ice club. When a passer-by protested, he was hit on the back of the head with a bottle.