Police issue wanted appeal for Wellingborough man Sean Egan in connection with serious assault
Egan, 38, was previously handed a six-month community order after ‘waving a knife around and shouting’ in Sainsbury’s in 2023.
He has previously been convicted for affray, criminal damage, assault, burglary, wounding and other driving offences.
Now, police are asking people who may know his whereabouts to come forward as they investigate an incident which took place on December 21.
A Northants Police spokesman said: “Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the location of Wellingborough man Sean Egan.
“Egan, aged 38, is wanted for questioning in connection with a serious assault in Wellingborough on December 21, 2024.
“Anyone who knows where Egan is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.”
Those with information should quote incident number 24000756012 when getting in touch with police.