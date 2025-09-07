Wellingborough stalker threatened female victim

A stalker has been jailed after leaving woman terrified that violence would be used against her.

Connor Tough, 23, is now behind bars after he admitted two serious charges at Northampton Crown Court.

Tough, from Irthlingborough Road East, Wellingborough, was before Recorder Andrew Warnock earlier this week to be sentenced for stalking and assault charges said to have taken place in Rushden in January and February this year.

The court heard that Tough assaulted the female victim causing her actual bodily harm, during a period of stalking her, subjecting her to two weeks of illegal contact which involved repeated threats to harm her, causing her to fear violence would be used against her.

Connor Tough/ Northants Policeplaceholder image
Connor Tough/ Northants Police

Four other charges against him were dropped by the prosecution.

He was given 36 weeks in prison and will be subject to a five-year restraining order banning him from an address in Rushden. He will also have to pay a £187 surcharge.

Back in March Tough was the subject of a police-issued appeal after they asked member of the public for their help to locate him over the stalking offences.

