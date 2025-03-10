Man with links to Thrapston wanted by police for questioning
A 22-year-old man with links to Thrapston is wanted by police.
Officer are appealing for information regarding the location of Connor Tough.
A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Tough has links to Thrapston and is wanted for questioning in connection with allegations of stalking.
“Anyone who knows where Tough is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.
“Please quote incident number 25000052790 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.”