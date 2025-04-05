Wellingborough dealer jailed after being caught with drugs for fourth time

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 22-year-old drug dealer is behind bars after he was caught supplying class-A and B drugs.

And this wasn’t Warris Ali’s first brush with the law. The dealer, of Melton Road, Wellingborough, has been caught with drugs on four previous occasions.

But he was back in court on March 27 to be sentenced for his role in a drug supply network in Wellingborough.

Ali admitted being concerned in the supply of class-A MDMA between April 1 and June 30 last year.

Waaris Ali from Wellingborough admitted being a drug dealer. Image: NW

And he also pleaded guilty to supplying cannabis in Wellingborough between May and June last year.

There were also two charges of possession of cannabis from separate days in September last year which he admitted.

He was before Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane at Northampton Crown Court where he was sentenced to two years and five months in prison. The drugs and mobile phones were also forfeited to be destroyed.

Back in 2020 Ali was caught in Irthlingborough in possession of cannabis. He was given an £80 fine. Then he was caught again in August 2022 in Wellingborough with 248g of cannabis, worth £1,500, intended for supply, as well as a knife. After a police chase he was detained and ended up with a ten month suspended prison sentence.

In May 2023 he was again caught in possession of cannabis and fined.

He was in breach of his suspended sentence when he committed his latest drug dealing offences.

He will serve half of the sentence in prison and half on licence in the community.