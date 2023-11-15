Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 21-year-old man has received a 10-month suspended prison sentence after pleading guilty to supplying Class B drugs in Wellingborough.

Waaris Ali was arrested at around 8pm on August 23 last year, after he fled from officers from Northamptonshire Police’s Operation Revive team, who had asked him to stop near his home address in Melton Road, Wellingborough.

During a foot chase along Melton Road and into Compton Road, Ali was seen to discard a mobile phone, before jumping a fence leading to Talbot Road, where he was swiftly detained and searched under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Northampton Crown Court

A significant quantity of cannabis was found in a black rucksack and a flick knife retrieved from Ali’s tracksuit bottoms.

He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and possession of a knife blade in a public place.

The street value of the seized cannabis was estimated to be between £1,500 and £2,500, while marketing messages associated with the sale and advertising of drugs were retrieved from Ali’s two mobile phones.

Ali was released under investigation before being informed via a postal requisition that he had been charged with both offences and was summoned to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, September 7.

After pleading guilty, Ali’s case was committed to Northampton Crown Court for sentencing and last Thursday (November 9), he received a 10-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

Operation Revive North officer, PC Joshua Unsworth, who led the investigation, said: “I am pleased Ali has been sentenced and hope this is seen as a deterrent to anyone who is thinking of dealing drugs in Northamptonshire – this will not be tolerated by the force or our communities.

“Working on the intelligence given to us, myself, PC Asher and PC King were able to catch Ali following a foot chase which led to his arrest. We are always proud to take drug dealers and weapons off the streets.

“Too many young people are carrying knives, this needs to stop now. Knife crime and drug harm are both a matter of priority for the force, and we will continue to tenaciously enforce and disrupt the activities of those who bring misery to our streets and communities.”