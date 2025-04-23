Unlicensed teen driver caused 79k of damage when he smashed car into Rushden kitchen

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A motorist who caused three Rushden homes to be evacuated after he crashed has been sentenced.

The 18-year-old, who was just 17 at the time of the crash in Goulsbra Road, Rushden, was in court to admit six offences in relation to the incident.

Jacob Haydon-Grime, of nearby Bedford Road, fled the scene after the crash in a Kia Rio on August 25 last year, and when he was caught, police found that he had been drinking and didn’t even have a driving licence.

He pleaded guilty to all the charges against him at a Northampton Magistrates’ Court hearing.

The incident happened in Goulsbra Road, Rushden, next to Rushden Primary Academy. Image: Google.

He admitted; failing to stop at the scene of an accident; criminal damage to the value of £79,000; dangerous driving; driving without insurance; driving with excess alcohol – 79 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath; and driving with no licence.

Extensive damage was caused to the property which had to be evacuated along with the neighbouring houses.

Police officers were called as well as two fire crews who arrived to isolate the gas, water and electricity. None of the residents were injured and they were allowed to return to their homes after assessment by a structural engineer.

Haydon-Grime was before magistrates at the end of March where he was given a year-long community order which will include a six-month overnight curfew monitored by an electronic tag and 150 hours of unpaid work. He was disqualified from driving for two years and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.