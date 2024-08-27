Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service was called to a property on Goulsbra Road on Sunday to reports of a road traffic collision.

Shortly before 11.30pm on Sunday (25 August), a white Kia Rio collided with the front of the residential building in Rushden, damaging the front of the property which leads into the kitchen.

A Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Two crews arrived on the scene to find a car had collided with the kitchen of a domestic property and that there was a strong smell of gas. The house, as well as two neighbouring properties, were in the process of being evacuated by the police, and there were no reported injuries.

“By 11.45pm, gas, electric and water had been isolated at the property, and a structural engineer was requested to attend to reduce the risk of further damage. The car was made safe by our crews, and the incident was handed back to Police just before 12.30am."