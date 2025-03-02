Fisnik Vata, Ergert Ademaj and Klodin Saraci, who are now behind bars after the discovery of a cannabis factory in Kettering. Image: Northants Police / NW

Three men were caught at a cannabis factory after people living nearby reported concerns to the police.

The Eastern European trio were arrested inside a grow house in Lawson Street, Kettering, after neighbourhood officers were tipped off by local people.

They were granted a warrant and entered the property on December 3, 2024.

Inside, they found a grow house and arrested three men.

They all pleaded guilty to growing cannabis and were at Northampton Crown Court for sentence on February 21. All had an interpreter and wore grey prison-issue tracksuits.

Fisnik Vata, 24, Ergert Ademaj, 37, Klodin Saraci, 30, all of no fixed abode, all pleaded guilty to the cultivation of 143 cannabis plants. They denied using electricity without authority and the count remains on file.

Vata denied the same charges in relation to a grow house in Birtley, Tyne and Wear, where 64 plants were discovered in July last year.

Those counts were left to remain on file. He was given 18 months in prison.

Ademaj was given 18 months in prison and Saraci, 14 months. They will serve half their sentences in custody and the remainder on licence in the community.

Last year this newspaper revealed that Kettering was the cannabis capital of North Northamptonshire.