Seven remain on bail over Corby attempted murder, as detectives re-appeal for footage

Police investigating the attempted murder of a teenager in Corby have asked for help from people who may have footage from the time of the incident.

An 18-year-old boy who was riding an e-bike suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a car and which then hit a CCTV pole at the rear of Rockingham Road shops.

The incident happened on September 18 at about 4.30pm.

The black BYD car was seen by witnesses moving at speed down the rear service road and the aftermath showed it had hit the metal pole, leaving the e-bike strewn on the floor.

The scene in the service road behind the shops in Rockingham Road, Corby/National World

Six men and one woman were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and, after being questioned, and were subsequently released on police bail.

It’s believed the boy is slowly recovering from his injuries.

Detectives have again appealed for help from the public. They would like to speak to anyone who saw the bike or car around the Rockingham Road area prior to the incident or who witnessed the actual collision.

They would also like to speak to anyone who may have CCTV, doorbell, dash-cam, or mobile phone footage of the collision or any part of the incident, before or after it.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

- Barry McGlone, 38, of Occupation Road, was arrested at the scene before video footage of him was widely shared around Corby. He was later charged with assaulting a police officer and criminal damage to a police car. He appeared before magistrates on September 20 and pleaded guilty to both charges but he could not be given a sentence because he was detained under the mental health act.