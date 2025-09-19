Three arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Corby teenager seriously injured near Rockingham Road shops

A Corby teenager has been left seriously injured following a collision between an e-bike and car behind the Rockingham Road shops.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from Northants Police, Northants Fire and Rescue and East Midlands Ambulance Service were called yesterday (Thursday, September 18) just after 4.30pm.

Locals rushed to the scene and called emergency services reporting a boy on an e-bike had been hit by a car in a service road behind the parade of shops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “The collision occurred at about 4.30pm yesterday (Thursday, September 18), on the service road between Butterwick Bakery and Mini Sam, when the driver of a black BYD car collided with the rider of an electric powered bike and a CCTV mast.

Car involved in incident behind Rockingham Road shops in Corby on Thursday, September 18 /National World

"As a result of the collision, the rider – an 18-year-old man from Corby – sustained serious injuries and was air-lifted to hospital, where he remains.

“Two 34-year-old men from Corby and a 40-year-old woman from Corby have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

“A 37-year-old man from Corby has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and assaulting an emergency worker. All four remain in police custody.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Within a police cordon today a black SUV car remains wedged against a CCTV post – the top part of the pole resting on top of the damaged car – an e-bike resting on the ground nearby.

Scene of incident behind Rockingham Road shops in Corby on Thursday, September 18 /National World

The main Rockingham Road cordon remained in place all night and was lifted at 8.15am today. An inner cordon remains at all three service entrances to the rear of Rockingham Road flats. Residents and businessowners have been unable to access vehicles parked in the alleyway. Police officers are still on the scene and are expected to remain there today to allow for forensic investigation to take place.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who saw the bike or car around the Rockingham Road area prior to the incident or who witnessed the actual collision.

They would also like to speak to anyone who may have CCTV, doorbell, dash-cam, or mobile phone footage of the collision or any part of the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Car and e-bike incident behind Rockingham Road shops in Corby /National World

Information can also be submitted online at https://orlo.uk/jrxhN and https://orlo.uk/4ogRB

Please quote incident number 25000550963 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.