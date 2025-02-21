Detectives investigating the murder of Ryan Burton, from Kettering, have charged two more men with murder after new information came to light.

Ryan, 34, who was originally from Corby, was seriously assaulted in the town’s Spring Rise park, near Highfield Road, shortly before 7pm on Friday, January 10. He sadly died at University Hospital Coventry six days later.

Yesterday (Thursday, February 20) an inquest was opened, and a coroner said that he had died of sepsis and heart failure caused by multiple stab wounds.

And now police have announced that they 25-year-old Connor White of Spencer Street, Rothwell, and 23-year-old Kyle Derek McSkimming, of Pen Green Lane, Corby, were re-arrested following new evidence.

Image: Facebook.

Both men have since been charged with one count of murder and one count of robbery of a motorbike, which occurred in Wallis Road, Kettering, also on the evening of Friday, January 10, and are due to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (Friday, February 21).

Three other men are currently on remand after being charged with murder and robbery. Cameron Williams-Ferguson, aged 25, from Kettering, 20-year-old Keiton Underwood from Desborough, and 18-year-old Ace Hill from Corby, are next due before Northampton Crown Court on March 21.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU), said: “Our thoughts remain with Ryan’s family at this time, who continue to be supported and kept informed by our specially trained officers.

“Following the attack on Ryan on January 10, a dedicated team of officers and police staff from across the East Midland region have continued to work on this complex and fast-paced investigation.

“This has so far, resulted in 15 arrests across Kettering and Corby, and has now led to murder charges for five men. However, we will not stop until all those responsible for the death of Ryan are brought to justice.

“We would still like to hear from anyone who has yet to come forward with information, no matter how small or insignificant they believe the information is, as any little detail may help piece together what happened around the time of the attack.”

In addition to the five men charged in connection with Ryan’s death, four Kettering men aged 38, 29, 24 and 22, arrested on suspicion of murder remain on police bail pending further enquiries.

A 28-year-old woman from Kettering remains on police bail pending further enquiries after being arrested on suspicion of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

A further five people arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender are also on police bail. These are a 17-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy, a 33-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man, all from Kettering, and a Corby woman, aged 23.

Witnesses or anyone with information, including CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage of the area between 6.30pm and 7.30pm on Friday, January 10, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 25000018864.

Alternatively, information can be submitted via an online portal: Public Portal (https://mipp.police.uk/) or by calling Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.