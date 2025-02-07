Repeat domestic abuser from Corby jailed again after ignoring court order

Jamie Cullen of Corby has been jailed again for contacting a victim he'd been banned from being in touch with. Image: NW / Northants Police

A man who repeatedly ignores court orders banning him from contacting women has been jailed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Steven Cullen, of Ashdown Place, Corby, was before Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane at Northampton Crown Court earlier this month to face a harassment charge after that he got back in contact with a woman he had been banned from seeing.

Cullen, 34, was made subject to a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates Court in October 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It stopped him from messaging or phoning a woman from Corby.

But he ignored it and, between May and October 2024 he was repeatedly in contact with the woman.

A 33-year-old man has been sentenced to 24 months in prison after admitting to breaching a restraining order banning him from contacting his ex-partner in Corby.

In October 2023, at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, Jamie Steven Cullen was sentenced to 12 weeks’ imprisonment and issued with a one-year restraining order after pleading guilty to a charge of malicious communications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The restraining order meant that Cullen was banned from contacting her directly or indirectly, including via telephone, a third party or social media but on release from prison, he arranged for his friend to contact her on the pretence he wanted to apologise.

Cullen, of Ashdown Place in Corby, was able to persuade the woman to call him and between May 1 and October 1 last year reconciled their relationship, which he knew breached his restraining order.

They booked a holiday for the end of September however when the relationship broke down, Cullen threatened his ex-partner, forcing her to agree that he could still go, but once in Spain he assaulted her.

Cullen was arrested and charged by the Spanish authorities and appeared before the courts where he was given a six-month suspended prison sentence and a nine-month restraining order, but this was only enforceable in Spain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When he returned to the UK, Cullen was arrested by Northamptonshire Police on October 8, and subsequently charged with one count of harassment – breach of a restraining order on conviction – which he pleaded guilty to at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on October 10.

Magistrates committed the case to Northampton Crown Court for sentencing and on January 23, Cullen was sent to prison for a total of 24 months – 12 months for the harassment offence and 12 months for breaching a previous suspended sentence.

He was also made subject of a three-year restraining order, which will remain in place until January 2028, which prohibits him from contacting his ex-partner directly or indirectly, via a third party or social media.

Response officer PC Daniel Hlouverakis, who led the investigation said: “Jamie Cullen thought he was above the law and despite being the subject of the restraining order he continued to pursue the woman causing her further harm and distress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The woman in this case has shown courage and determination in ensuring Cullen has been held to account for his despicable behaviour and actions in breaching the restraining order, which was put in place to help ensure her safety. “This was a team effort, and I would like to thank my colleagues who also worked on this case, and I hope the imposed prison sentence reassures the woman and others who may be in a similar situation that we do have powers to bring people before the courts again for breaching orders.

"Northamptonshire Police takes the safety of women and girls incredibly seriously and we will do all we can to prevent harm and to punish those responsible. The woman in this case is supportive of us publicising her case as she wishes to encourage others to do the same and report any breaches like this.”

The court heard that Cullen was also in breach of a suspended sentence imposed by Sheffield Crown Court last January.

He was previously prosecuted for domestic offences back in 2018 when he was sentenced to attend the better relationships programme. He failed to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In August 2023 he breached a non-molestation order he had been handed which banned him from contacting a different woman. He had also been ordered not to attend a school in Corby or contact a child. He breached the order by going to the school and shouting in the street at the woman and was given a suspended jail term plus 100 hours of unpaid work.

In October that year he was back in court for making an indecent phonecall to his second victim. His previously suspended jail term was activated and he was sent to prison for 20 weeks.

Separately, earlier this month Cullen appeared in magistrates’ court charged with being in possession of MDMA and cannabis on August 3, 2023, in Corby. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 in court costs.