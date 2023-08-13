Corby man given suspended prison term for breaching non-molestation order

Northampton Magistrates' Court. File image: NationalWorld

A 32-year-old from Corby has been given a suspended jail sentence after admitting breaching a non-molestation order twice.

Jamie Steven Cullen, of Ashdown Place, was banned from contacting an adult and a child and from attending a Corby school by a court back in October last year.

But Cullen appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on August 5 to admit breaching the order twice.

He pleaded guilty to entering a prohibited street in Corby and shouting at the adult and child from a car back in June.

The court also heard how, in May, he attended a Corby school, to which he was prevented from going by the court order.

Magistrates spared him a jail sentence because, but gave him an eight week suspended prison term as well as 100 hours of unpaid work, which he must complete within the next year.