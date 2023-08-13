News you can trust since 1897
Corby man given suspended prison term for breaching non-molestation order

Jamie Cullen could go to jail if he breaches the order again
Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 14th Aug 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read
Northampton Magistrates' Court. File image: NationalWorldNorthampton Magistrates' Court. File image: NationalWorld
Northampton Magistrates' Court. File image: NationalWorld

A 32-year-old from Corby has been given a suspended jail sentence after admitting breaching a non-molestation order twice.

Jamie Steven Cullen, of Ashdown Place, was banned from contacting an adult and a child and from attending a Corby school by a court back in October last year.

But Cullen appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on August 5 to admit breaching the order twice.

He pleaded guilty to entering a prohibited street in Corby and shouting at the adult and child from a car back in June.

The court also heard how, in May, he attended a Corby school, to which he was prevented from going by the court order.

Magistrates spared him a jail sentence because, but gave him an eight week suspended prison term as well as 100 hours of unpaid work, which he must complete within the next year.

Cullen was also ordered to pay costs, fines and fees of £239.