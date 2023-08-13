Corby man given suspended prison term for breaching non-molestation order
A 32-year-old from Corby has been given a suspended jail sentence after admitting breaching a non-molestation order twice.
Jamie Steven Cullen, of Ashdown Place, was banned from contacting an adult and a child and from attending a Corby school by a court back in October last year.
But Cullen appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on August 5 to admit breaching the order twice.
He pleaded guilty to entering a prohibited street in Corby and shouting at the adult and child from a car back in June.
The court also heard how, in May, he attended a Corby school, to which he was prevented from going by the court order.
Magistrates spared him a jail sentence because, but gave him an eight week suspended prison term as well as 100 hours of unpaid work, which he must complete within the next year.
Cullen was also ordered to pay costs, fines and fees of £239.