A drug dealer failed to turn up for his unpaid work sessions because he was waiting for new glasses.

Bradley George McKee, of Constable Road, Corby, was first convicted of drug dealing back in 2023, but was spared jail after he promised a court he’d turned his life around.

Then he was again before the courts two months later after being found drug driving.

The 24-year-old was ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work.

Bradley George McKee from Corby has been fined £10. Image: ChatGPT

But on Thursday (December 19) he was back before Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane after failing to arrive for the sessions.

Northampton Crown Court heard was told by a bespectacled McKee that he had ordered new glasses and they had taken two weeks to be made so he was unable to attend.

He had since managed to complete all of the hours required.

He was fined £10 and ordered to pay it within 28 days.