Northampton Magistrates' Court. File image.

A man who promised a court he’d turned his life around was arrested for drug driving just two months after he avoided a jail term.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradley McKee appeared before Northampton Crown Court in October last year where he told Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking that he had turned around his life since being caught drug dealing three-and-a-half years previously. He said he had started his own eBay and Amazon business and had gone on the straight and narrow.

Judge Lucking gave him a 24-month community order to include 10 rehabilitation activity requirement days and 150 hours of unpaid work and warned him if he appeared before the court again he faced going to jail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But just two months later he was arrested by police following an incident in Corby.

McKee, 24, of Constable Road, was stopped by officers while driving a white Audi in Constable Road in possession of cannabis. Drug tests confirmed he had five microgrammes of cannabis per litre of blood in his system. The legal limit is two microgrammes.

Just four days later on December 10, he was stopped again in Beanfield Avenue and found to have 3.4 microgrammes of cannabis in his system.

A search of his home uncovered a Samurai sword.

He appeared before magistrates in Northampton last week where he admitted two counts of drug driving, one of cannabis possession and one of possessionof an offensive weapon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A charge of failing to stop for police in Farmstead Avenue was withdrawn.

Despite the judge’s previous warning, McKee was not jailed and instead was given a community order including 300 hours of unpaid work.