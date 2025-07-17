£2,800 fine for fly-tipper caught in Corby town centre twice
On March 7, 2024, an officer from North Northants Council (NNC) responded to a report of fly-tipping in Everest Lane, Corby.
The report was submitted by Willow Place Town Centre Security, who had captured the incident on CCTV and provided vehicle registration details.
The CCTV footage showed a vehicle depositing ten bags of waste next to charity recycling bins.
An inspection by officers identified the waste as household refuse which shouldn’t have been disposed at the location.
A further incident involving the same vehicle was reported a week later on March 14, 2024. Again, involving the illegal deposit of waste in the same location.
Following an investigation, Andrei Voloaca of Dovedale Road, Corby, was identified as the driver and registered owner of the vehicle involved in both incidents.
Voloaca appeared at Wellingborough Magistrates Court on Tuesday (July 15) where he pleaded guilty to the offences.
The court imposed a total financial penalty of £2,858.63, which includes fines, costs and a victim surcharge.
Cllr Ken Harrington, the council’s executive member for assets, waste and environmental services, said: “North Northamptonshire Council takes environmental offences seriously and will continue to pursue those who blight our communities through the illegal disposal of waste.
“This case sends a clear message that we can and do take action against those who fly-tip and it will not be tolerated in any town, village or community in North Northants.”
Council leader Cllr Martin Griffiths said: “The vast majority of people respect our wonderful countryside, but sadly, some do not.
"Volunteers, alongside our hardworking staff, give up their time to keep our villages and towns clean and tidy.
“Under my leadership of the council, we will take a zero-tolerance approach to those who undermine these efforts.”
Fines for environmental crimes were increased at the end of 2024 and fly-tipping can be reported on the council’s website.