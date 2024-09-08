Jared Wright from Corby broke into Autoglass in Corby, stole car keys and subsequently a VW Tiguan, which he wrote off. Image: National World / Google

A man with a lifelong record of burgling properties in Corby broke into a windscreen repair business and stole a car

Jared Wright, who was with an accomplice who has never been traced, was caught out by spots of blood he left in the car after it was recovered by police.

The 37-year-old has 105 previous convictions, most of them for domestic burglaries, thefts, dishonesty and driving offences.

Northampton Crown Court heard that Wright, of HMP Five Wells but formerly of Westbury Walk, Corby, went to the Autoglass hut in the Morrisons car park in Oakley Road, Corby on October 14 last year.

Prosecuting, Damian Warburton, said that a 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan had been left overnight so a chip in the windscreen could be repaired.

“The car was left outside the Autoglass hut, and the keys were left inside in a key safe,” said Mr Warburton.

"Mr Wright and an accomplice smashed a window and let themselves into the hut where they undertook an untidy search.”

They stole tools to the value of £7,000 and the key safe, taking the Tiguan keys which were inside it.

It was eventually recovered in Corby and officers found Mr Wright’s blood inside the vehicle and also inside the Autoglass hut. Insurers later wrote-off the car.

Friday’s (September 6) court hearing was told his shameful criminal record stretches back to 2004 when he was just 16-years-old. He has 105 previous offences on his record, about a quarter of which are for acquisitive crime.

Wright pleaded guilty to theft of a motor vehicle and a commercial burglary. He appeared via video link from prison, from where he is on recall for an offence involving multiple burglaries and attempted burglaries across Kettering from November 2022. He served half of that 32 month sentence but was then recalled after committing yet more crimes last year.

In a statement to the court the victim said that she had suffered significant difficulties in sourcing another car and in transporting around her children while she was trying to find a new vehicle.

Mitigating, Liam Muir said that his client had a young child and Wright was keen to be a positive part of their life. He said Wright had been an addict for many years, adding: “His life has been destroyed by drugs. He was walking past the hut he’d never seen before and he made a silly decision because of his addiction to class-A drugs.

"He’s stuck in that cycle where he’s released from custody, is on drugs, is homeless, offends again and he’s back in custody.

"The system stretched, it’s broken, but that’s not an excuse.”

Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane said: “Your life has been blighted by addiction. to drugs. I hope your young child provides motivation for you to break that cycle.”

Wright was given separate10 month sentences for each offence, to run concurrently with the jail term he is already serving. This means it will have no effect on his release date, which is in 2026.