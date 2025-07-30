Prison runaway from Corby still not found after 40 days

A man who was responsible for the death of a young mum from Corby has still not been found by police, 40 days after he walked out of prison.

Steven Gaskell was serving a sentence for being behind the wheel of a car that he crashed near Market Harborough, causing the death of Courtney Donnelly.

Gaskell, formerly of Fotheringhay Road, Corby, was jailed for more than five years after a court heard the horrifying details of how Courtney died when the Mini that Gaskell had bought of Facebook marketplace spun off the road near Dingley.

She left behind a daughter Lily-Mae, who was just two-years-old.

He was part way through serving his term in Category D HMP Sudbury, an open prison in Derbyshire, when, on the evening of Friday June 22, he left and didn’t return.

Police issued an appeal to help them locate him two days later, but now they have revealed that Gaskell is still missing, 40 days after he vanished.

Gaskell was also the only man ever to face a court hearing in relation to the death of club boss Les Ross. He was charged with burgling Mr Ross’s house before he died.

Officers say Gaskell, who is also a convicted drug dealer, has links to Derbyshire, Northamptonshire, Leicestershire, West Yorkshire, Hertfordshire, Lincolnshire, Cambridgeshire and Rutland.

Anyone who knows where he is should phone Derbyshire police on 0345 123 3333 and quote reference number 50-210625. You can also report sightings online or send a private message to Derbyshire Constabulary’s Facebook page. You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.