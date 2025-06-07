Pervert who defecated in front of mum of newborn in street is back in court for hanging around a Kettering nursery

A man who gets a sexual thrill from opening his bowels in the street has been back in court for breaching a court order.

Back in September last year Callum Fraser was before the court for a series of astonishing offences which included defecating in the street in front of young girls.

Northampton Crown Court heard he followed three female victims in public areas before pulling down his trousers and defecating. One of the victims was woman of a newborn. On one of the occasions he shouted ‘I’m just taking a s**t for you, a nice sloppy s**t.’

At that appearance, Fraser, Havelock Street, Kettering, was given a 12 month community order and told to sign the sex offenders’ register.

He was already the subject of a sexual risk order imposed at an earlier magistrates’ court hearing that banned him from visiting certain places and from engaging in specific behaviours related to his offending.

But on December 2 last year, just a few weeks after he’d appeared in court for sentence, he breached that sexual risk order.

It was discovered that Fraser, 31, had loitered near a Kettering nursery.

Fraser was back before Northampton Magistrates’ Court at the end of May where he admitted one breach of the order.

He was given 12 months in prison, suspended for two years, and was ordered to complete 25 rehabilitation activity days. He will also have to complete 150 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £650 in costs and a £154 surcharge.