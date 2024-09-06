Callum Fraser pictured leaving court at a previous hearing. Image: National World

A man who gained sexual gratification from defecating in public has admitted targeting three lone female victims in Kettering.

Callum Fraser followed the women through residential areas and shouted disgusting comments as he opened his bowels in the street.

He was later caught after police were able to track him down using data from the Voi scooter he was travelling on at the time.

In interview he admitted he had developed a sexual interest in public defecation after watching pornography at a young age.

Fraser, 20, was at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (Thursday, September 5) to be sentenced after he pleaded guilty to three counts of outraging public decency and one of sexual activity in front of a child.

His family and girlfriend were in court to support him.

The court heard how, on December 12 last year a 17-year-old girl was walking alone in Scott Road when Fraser followed behind her for a while before moving in front of her, crouching down and saying ‘I’m just taking a s**t for you, a nice sloppy s**t.’

Then on December 15 the mother of a newborn baby was walking down Nelson Street when she turned toward Rockingham Road and the defendant followed her. He overtook her then took out a plastic bag before defecating in it, staring at her the whole time.

She later told police she was terrified he was going to use the bag to suffocate her. Once he had finished he left the scene and took the bag and its contents with him.

Then on January 11 this year a 15-year-old girl was walking through Rockingham Pleasure Park to school when she noticed Fraser following her.

As she continued her journey up Bath Road he moved in front of her and pulled down his trousers before defecating on the pavement, saying: “Nice s**t, isn’t it?”

Fraser, of Havelock Street, cried as the details of his crimes were read to the court.

CCTV images and scooter data later helped police officers trace Fraser. As he was arrested he told his girlfriend ‘it’s to do with my thing’.

In a victim personal statement, one victim said that she was a new mum and had no longer felt comfortable going outside in case she bumped into the defendant.

She said: “I should be enjoying being a new mother.”

In mitigation, Paul Vickers said that his client was ‘immature’ and had been exposed to pornography at a very young age which had ‘shaped his behaviour’.

Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane said: “Offences like this are very, very intimidating to females. They make them feel vulnerable. They have no way of knowing a perpetrator is going to do something else.

"It’s clear to me what you need is support to examine your motivation and to address your offending.”

He was given a 24 month community order to include 40 rehabilitation requirement days. He was also ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register and will be banned from working with children and vulnerable adults.