Manchester City FC sends Corby junior football team hit by acid attack a letter of hope

A youth football team in Corby has been sent an inspirational message from a premiership club following an attack during training.

Teens on motorbikes targeted Hellenic Fisher YFC last month and threw acid over the cars of parents and spectators who had come to watch training.

Although nobody was injured during the incident, young players saw the group of bikes hurtle across the Burghley Road playing field before the attack in the car park.

Now the team has received a kind-hearted letter from Premier League giants Manchester City offering them support.

The letter said: “On behalf of everyone here at Manchester City, we were shocked to hear of the awful attack on the club, and we would like to offer you our support in this difficult time.

“We wanted to remind you that each one of you are amazing young people, and it's important to go on believing in yourselves. Don't let what's happened change what you go on to achieve.

“We hope this letter can serve as a reminder that your football families are always here and that this can bring some light in times of darkness, we wish you the best of luck.”

Hellenic fundraising committee member Kayleigh Konarczak said: “We reached out to all the Premier league teams to offer some comfort to our young players. So far Man city are the only ones to reply but how lovely are their words?

“At Hellenic the committee members are focused on keeping the children happy and safe whilst they are having fun following their football dreams.

“We are finally finding our feet and arranging parties for Halloween and Christmas. While the acid attack set us back this letter has reminded us why we do what we do.”

- Two teens have been arrested and bailed over the incident, that happened on September 18.