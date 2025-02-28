Man charged with GBH after HMP Peterborough incident

By Kate Cronin
Published 28th Feb 2025, 10:18 BST
Updated 28th Feb 2025, 10:19 BST

A man is set to appear in court this morning charged with grievous bodily harm after an incident that caused HMP Peterborough to go into lockdown.

Police were called to the prison at 8.45am yesterday (Thursday, February 27) with reports of an inmate having been assaulted and suffered what was initially thought to be life-threatening injuries.

The 21-year-old victim was taken to Peterborough City Hospital for treatment where he remains in a stable condition.

Cambridgeshire Police have this morning confirmed that Feliciano Mendes, 21, was arrested and has since been charged with assault causing S18 grievous bodily harm with intent and is due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today (Friday).

