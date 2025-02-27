HMP Peterborough placed in lockdown following alleged ‘attempted murder’

A prison was under lockdown this morning after a man suffered serious injuries during an attack.

Cambridgeshire Police said they were called out to the prison following the serious incident at 8.45am and a prisoner was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Neither the victim or the defendant have been named.

Cases due to be heard at Northampton Crown and Magistrates’ Courts via video link were all cancelled by judges after the court was told of that prisoners were not able to come to the video room at HMP Peterborough because the prison was ‘locked down’

The Category B prison houses 1,100 of the region’s most serious offenders, including most of those who appear at Northampton courts.

It’s operated by private firm Sodexo on behalf of the Ministry of Justice.

A press statement to this newspaper from Cambridgeshire Police said: "We received reports of violence at HMP Peterborough at about 8.45am this morning, where an inmate has suffered what is thought to be potentially life-threatening injuries.

"He has been taken to Peterborough City Hospital for treatment.

"A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station."

An HMP Peterborough spokesperson said: “We can confirm that an incident happened on today (Thursday, February 27) between two prisoners, resulting in one prisoner being taken to hospital for medical attention.

"The prison operates a normal regime, however as this is now subject to a police investigation, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”