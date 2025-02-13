Man arrested following vehicle crime wave in Wellingborough

Police are investigating a spate of thefts from vehicles in Wellingborough

Police say they have arrested a man on suspicion of being involved a number of thefts from cars and vans across Wellingborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dozens of vehicles have been targeted in recent weeks, with nearly 30 thefts reported in January alone.

Last night (Wednesday, February 12) a man was arrested in the town – but now officers are urging victims to keep on reporting the offences to police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 30-year-old Wellingborough man was arrested on suspicion of going equipped for theft.

But officers believe there may be further victims who haven’t reported offences to the force. Many of the offences were in the Croyland and Swanspool areas.

Anyone who has been a victim of theft from a vehicle in Wellingborough recently who has not yet made a report is asked to call 101 or go online at www.northants.police.uk/RO as soon as possible.

Please quote incident number 25000066878 to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.