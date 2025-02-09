Kettering man who sent Snapchat messages to teenage girl avoids jail again after breaching a court order
A pervert who sent sexual messages to a child on Snapchat has been back before the courts.
Karl Tulloch, 39, admitted sexual communication with a child back in 2023. He was given a suspended jail term and was made the subject of a strict Sexual Harm Prevention Order which banned him from a long list of behaviours that could put young girls at risk.
But the defendant, of Malcolm Road, Kettering, was back before His Honour Judge David Herbert at Northampton Crown Court earlier this week after breaching the terms of that order.
Tulloch admitted one count of failing to tell his supervising officer about an alias he was using on social media.
He was again given a suspended jail term of eight months, suspended for 18 months.
He was also ordered to complete 60 hours of unpaid work and 40 rehabilitation activity days. He was told to appear before the same judge in five months when his compliance with the sentence will be formally reviewed. He was also ordered to pay a surcharge of £187.