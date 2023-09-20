Kettering man handed suspended sentence over sexual messages to 13-year-old girl
A Kettering man who sent sexual messages to a 13-year-old girl has been spared from prison.
Karl Tulloch, of Russell Street, was arrested earlier this year after sending the messages on Snapchat, police said.
The 37-year-old later pleaded guilty to engaging in sexual communication with a child.
At Northampton Crown Court he was sentenced to four months in prison, suspended for 24 months, and must take part in rehabilitation activities and an accredited programme.
Tulloch was also ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and be on the sex offender register for five years.
He must pay costs of £425 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £154.