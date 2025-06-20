Further charges over Corby woodland shooting

Two more men including one in his 70s have been charged in connection with the shooting of a Corby boy in April.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert Quittenton, aged 75, and Sam Stimpson, aged 37, both of Brambleside Court, Kettering, have both been charged with assisting an offender in relation to the incident which took place in Hazel Wood, near Westcott Way, on April 11.

Another man, Matas Sukaitis, 20, has already been charged with attempted murder an is due back before the court later this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quittenton and Stimpson will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, June 26.

Corby woodland shooting. Image: NW

Sukaitis, of Chaucer Close, is also charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of a bladed article in relation to the incident.

The victim, a 17-year-old boy, received serious but not life-changing injuries.