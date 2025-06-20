Further charges over Corby woodland shooting

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin

Senior Reporter

Published 20th Jun 2025, 15:48 BST
Two more men including one in his 70s have been charged in connection with the shooting of a Corby boy in April.

Robert Quittenton, aged 75, and Sam Stimpson, aged 37, both of Brambleside Court, Kettering, have both been charged with assisting an offender in relation to the incident which took place in Hazel Wood, near Westcott Way, on April 11.

Another man, Matas Sukaitis, 20, has already been charged with attempted murder an is due back before the court later this month.

Quittenton and Stimpson will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, June 26.

Corby woodland shooting. Image: NWplaceholder image
Corby woodland shooting. Image: NW

Sukaitis, of Chaucer Close, is also charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of a bladed article in relation to the incident.

The victim, a 17-year-old boy, received serious but not life-changing injuries.

