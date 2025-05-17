Young man charged with attempted murder following Corby woodland shooting

A 20-year-old from Corby has been charged with attempted murder.

Matas Sukaitis appeared before magistrates this morning (Saturday, May 17).

He is charged with the attempted murder of a 17-year-old boy, who we are not naming because of his age, on a path in Hazel Wood, off Westcott Way on April 11.

Sukaitis, of Chaucer Close, Corby, was also charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of a bladed article in relation to the incident.

Matas Sukaitis has been charged with attempted murder following a woodland shooting in Corby. Image: NW

Sukaitis appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court this morning (May 17) and was remanded into custody.

The boy received serious but not life-threatening injuries during the incident, which shocked the town.