'Extremely pleasant young man' admits burgling 32 Northants businesses including The Yards, a primary school and charity shops - but avoids jail

A man who was caught red handed after pitching a ladder and breaking into a shop has avoided going to jail after a court was told he was ‘genuinely sorry’ for 32 burglaries

Zak Crockford was in court after pleading guilty to burgling a range of shops, businesses and a school in Kettering, Wellingborough and Northampton.

The 28-year-old former drug addict was caught after leaving fingerprints at the scenes and being apprehended on the scene by one Wellingborough shopkeeper.

Northampton Crown Court heard how Crockford, of Balfour Road, Northampton, but previously of Wellingborough, was the county’s most prolific burglars during May and June this year.

His targets included:

- Rachels Made 2 Fade, in Oxford Street, Wellingborough on May 14 where he entered with intent to steal, smashing a window. His fingerprints were found at the building.

- The Cake Inn, in Cambridge Street, Wellingborough, where he stole £700 on May 22. The owner arrived to find the shutter open and a ladder on the window. He found Crockford trying to get out and apprehended him. He had £250 from the till and money from a purse. He was arrested but released to carry on his spree.

- British Heart Foundation in Kettering where he entered with intent to steal on June 6. Staff arrived in the morning to find the CCTV smashed and three tablets gone.

- Bespoke Bridal Bliss at The Yards, Kettering, on June 12. The door was forced but nothing was taken. Crockford was caught on CCTV.

- Castle Academy, St George’s Street, Northampton, where he entered with intent to steal on June 18. He snuck in through a window at 9.30pm and was identified on CCTV.

- Mind Northampton, where he entered with intent to steal on June 24. He smashed a safe and took £150 and a tablet. The repairs totalled £320.

He was arrested on June 25 and admitted to a further 26 burglaries on top of the six above, asking the judge to take them into account when sentencing.

The court was told that the owner of Bespoke Bridal Bliss Andrea Dunne had said to police: “We were devastated by the break-in. It’s made us very anxious it’s going to happen again.”

Mitigating, Laura Blackband said that her client had some convincing mitigation that meant his sentence should be suspended.

"He’s an extremely pleasant young man,” she said.

“He’s got himself clean by going cold turkey in prison. He’s got a good chance of getting his job back at a skip company and he has a two-year-old son.”

During the hearing on Friday (August 8), the court heard Crockford had a history of house burglaries from 2011 – 2014 but managed to stop offending after 2015, clocking up only two convictions for public order and driving while disqualified.

Sentencing, Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane said: “You have caused a lot of loss to different businesses.”

"You genuinely want to put all of this behind you, make a clean start and you’re sorry for what you have done.

"You stayed out of trouble for almost ten years because you were in a relationship and you had employment and life was going well.”

But after Crockford’s relationship ended and he gave up his job to care for his terminally-ill mum, he became homeless and started using class-A drugs.

"In prison you’ve been addressing that,” said Judge Crane.

"And you are now drug free and you want to be a good dad.

"You had time in the care system, trauma, ADHD and ODD and a low IQ. All of that makes life more challenging for you.”

She said that he had a stable home to go to on release from remand and he had a realistic prospect of rehabilitation in the community.

He was given 14 months in prison, suspended for 12 months. He was ordered to complete 25 rehabilitation activity days and six months of drug rehabilitation.

If he reoffends within 12 months he risks the 14 month sentence being activated.