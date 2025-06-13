Man wanted over burglary of Wellingborough cake shop cash

By Kate Cronin
Published 13th Jun 2025, 13:34 BST

Police have issued an appeal for help to find a man wanted on suspicion of stealing £700 from a cake shop

Zak Crockford was charged with burglary in relation to an incident at The Cake Inn in Cambridge Street, Wellingborough, said to have happened on May 22.

He was due to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court ion June 6 but failed to do so.

Now police have appealed for help to find him.

Zak Crockford is wanted by Northamptonshire Police. Image: NWplaceholder image
Crockford, 28, has links to Wellingborough and Leicestershire.

Anyone who has seen Crockford, or who knows of his whereabouts, can call police on 101. Or, if you prefer, contact independent charity

