Man wanted over burglary of Wellingborough cake shop cash

Police have issued an appeal for help to find a man wanted on suspicion of stealing £700 from a cake shop

Zak Crockford was charged with burglary in relation to an incident at The Cake Inn in Cambridge Street, Wellingborough, said to have happened on May 22.

He was due to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court ion June 6 but failed to do so.

Now police have appealed for help to find him.

Zak Crockford is wanted by Northamptonshire Police. Image: NW

Crockford, 28, has links to Wellingborough and Leicestershire.

Anyone who has seen Crockford, or who knows of his whereabouts, can call police on 101. Or, if you prefer, contact independent charity

Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via Give information|Crimestoppers (https://orlo.uk/mW2Cp) Please quote incident number 25000328230 when providing any information to make sure it gets to t