Court extra - a former Kettering restaurant owner denies sexual assault and a Corby woman is remanded on a poisoning charge

Notable recent cases from around Northamptonshire’s courts

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s a roundup of some recent cases from our courts

THE former owner of a Kettering curry house has denied sexually assaulting a little girl.

Sukhendu Dey, of Exotic Dining in Newland Street, was at Northampton Crown Court to deny a single charge of an assault on the girl said to have taken place in late 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Court extra logo. Image: NW

The 49-year-old was bailed and will appear before the same court in September.

A WELLINGBOROUGH woman has been charged with an alleged GBH in Raunds.

Paige Manning, 30, of Paling Close, appeared at Northampton Crown Court earlier this week after being charged with S18 grievous bodily harm during an incident in Park Avenue, Raunds, on July 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She will appear at the same court for plea in September after being bailed.

A KETTERING woman has been given a suspended jail term after assaulting a police officer during an incident in Nottingham.

Jodie Gaffney, 27, was before Northampton Crown Court where she pleaded guilty to the offence as well as one of public order said to have taken place in June.

Gaffney was already the subject of a suspended prison sentence imposed in 2023 after she blackmailed a man who purchased an explicit image of her online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His Honour Judge David Herbert KC gave Gaffney, of Marble Lane, Kettering, a new three month prison sentence, suspended for 15 months. She was also ordered to complete 120 days of alcohol abstinence, monitored electronically and 20 rehabilitation activity days. She was also ordered to pay £100 compensation to the police officer she assaulted.

A COURT ordered the remand of a Corby woman accused of a poisoning offence.

Demi Darby, of Wedmore Court, us being held on remand ahead of a trial for administering hypochlorite solution in Welllingborough in December 2023.

The 30-year-old is further charged with two counts of failing to surrender to bail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darby was remanded in custody at Northampton Crown Court earlier this week ahead of a three-day trial in September.

A KETTERING man has denied a string of serious domestic offences against a woman including threatening to blow up her home and kill her.

Connor Flynn, of Marion Square, entered not guilty pleas to seven charges against the woman.

Flynn, 21, denied engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour, three counts of ABH, two counts of threatening to share an intimate photograph and false imprisonment, during an appearance at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday (August 8).

He will stand trial in December.