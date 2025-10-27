Council candidate charged with stalking in lead up to local election
Nigel Clarke, 64, has appeared in court charged with one count of stalking against the woman in Corby, which is alleged to have taken place between February and April this year.
Clarke, of High Street, Hallaton, Leicestershire, was Reform’s candidate for the Launde ward in the Leicestershire County Council elections that took place on May 1. He came in third place, with the seat taken by the Liberal Democrat candidate.
His election promises included the pledges to represent constituents with a ‘can-do attitude’ and to apply a ‘common sense approach’ to resolve local issues.
He appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on October 15 to plead not guilty to the charge and was released on conditional bail.
Clarke will stand trial in the new year at the same court.