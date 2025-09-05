A notorious motorist who is thought to be one of the most banned drivers in Corby has been caught behind the wheel yet again – but a magistrate said he did not need to go back to jail.

Jordan Lee Johnson has been given his eighth driving ban after he was caught driving a Land Rover in Rockingham Road, Corby, in April, while disqualified just weeks after his release from prison.

The 31-year-old, known in Corby as Skinny, was previously in court in 2023 after he rode a quad bike through Corby before crashing and flying through the air in Station Road.

He served half of a 10-month prison sentence before being let out. But months later he was again caught driving during a helicopter chase through the town. He was given 21 months in prison at Northampton Crown Court in July 2024.

Jordan Lee Johnson has racked up nearly 50 convictions, mostly for driving-related offences. Image: National World

He was released after serving less than half his sentence – and within weeks was back offending again, leading to his latest court appearance.

Magistrates heard how Johnson, of Lapland Walk, was caught driving the Land Rover on April 7, with no licence and no insurance.

Despite the fact he was in breach of the conditions of his prison release, they gave him a 12 week prison term, suspended for 12 months, and banned him from driving for a further 60 months, meaning he now won’t be able to legally drive until at least August 2030. He will also have to complete 20 rehabilitation activity days and pay £85 in costs.

It means that Johnson has been disqualified from driving at least once each year in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025.

