Jordan Lee Johnson has racked up nearly 50 convictions, mostly for driving-related offences. Image: National World

A man who led police on a long pursuit through Corby, followed by the police helicopter, has been jailed.

Jordan Lee Johnson, of Lapland Walk, has a long and serious record of dangerous driving offences and has previously been imprisoned several times.

He appeared at Northampton Crown Court last week to face sentence for the latest string of charges against him.

The court heard how the 30-year-old, who is known locally as Blinkie or Skinny, failed to stop for officers in Willow Brook Road on the evening of February 4.

Jordan Lee Johnson of Lapland Walk, Corby. Image: Northamptonshire Police

Police then pursued Johnson’s Alfa Romeo through the streets, aided by the police helicopter, and deployed a stinger in Rockingham Road. He eventually came to a stop in East Avenue where he was arrested.

Johnson, who has now clocked up nearly 50 offences, most of them for illegal driving, was last before the courts in 2023 when he was involved in a high-speed quad chase on the night of the fair in Corby.

During that incident he was left lucky to be alive after being catapulted from his quad at the junction of Oakley Road and Station Road.

He was already banned from driving that evening, following a previous incident.

On the latest charges, Johnson, who regularly carries a security blanket over one shoulder, appeared before Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking to plead guilty to dangerous driving, driving without insurance and driving while disqualified.