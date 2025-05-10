Corby teen admits dealing class-A drugs
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Jayden Hill, formerly of Corby but now of no fixed abode, was caught with the drugs in Northampton on April 25.
He was before Northampton Magistrates’ Court the following day where he immediately admitted the two charges of possession with intent to supply diamorphine and cocaine.
Hill, 19, was remanded in custody and will appear at Northampton Crown Court in June for committal for sentence.
He has previously been banned from driving aged just 16 after being caught behind the wheel of a car he had stolen in Wymington. He was then caught again driving a stolen car while disqualified and then failed to surrender to custody. He was jailed for 16 weeks in September last year.
He was also abusive to the district judge who oversaw his case.