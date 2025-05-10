Corby teen admits dealing class-A drugs

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin

Senior Reporter

Published 10th May 2025, 06:00 BST
A boy from Corby has pleaded guilty to dealing cocaine and heroin.

Jayden Hill, formerly of Corby but now of no fixed abode, was caught with the drugs in Northampton on April 25.

He was before Northampton Magistrates’ Court the following day where he immediately admitted the two charges of possession with intent to supply diamorphine and cocaine.

Hill, 19, was remanded in custody and will appear at Northampton Crown Court in June for committal for sentence.

Jayden Hill, from Corby, is behind bars again. Image: National WorldJayden Hill, from Corby, is behind bars again. Image: National World
He has previously been banned from driving aged just 16 after being caught behind the wheel of a car he had stolen in Wymington. He was then caught again driving a stolen car while disqualified and then failed to surrender to custody. He was jailed for 16 weeks in September last year.

He was also abusive to the district judge who oversaw his case.

