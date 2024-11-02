Edgars Garancs was given a suspended sentence when he appeared at Northampton Crown Court. Image: National World

A man who was banned from speaking to his former partner went to her house and let himself into the back door after telling her he would kill her.

Edgars Garancs stalked the woman, leaving her fearing he would be violent toward her, despite the fact a court had already told him he must not contact her

The 36-year-old was made the subject of a non-molestation order in July that banned him from speaking to the woman except to arrange child contact.

But on the afternoon of September 1 Garancs went to her house twice.

He told her there had been a fire at his property in Soar Green and he had nowhere to live.

She told him he couldn’t stay there but a week later he turned up again while the victim was trying to put her child to bed.

Northampton Crown Court heard on Thursday (October 31) that he began repeatedly ringing the doorbell. She told him to leave but again he refused.

Prosecuting, Quiana Fitzpatrick said: “He said he’d kill them and he didn’t care if he went to prison.

"He then jumped the back fence and let himself in by the back door.

"The victim was on the phone to police when he got in and he said he couldn’t believe she’d phoned them.”

The woman then barricaded herself into her child’s room and the police arrived to arrest the defendant.

In a victim personal statement, the woman told the court how she had been left paranoid following the incident because Garancs had previously been violent toward her.

"I struggled to eat,” she said.

"I’ve been suffering from stress and struggling to breathe.”

The woman said support she had received from local domestic violence services including the Sunflower Centre had been a huge help to her.

The court was told that Garancs had no previous convictions in his home country of Latvia but had a UK drink driving conviction from 2018 and had also breached the non-molestation order previously in August this year.

Mitigating, Paul Prior said: “He wrongly believed he cold ask her for somewhere to stay when he lost his home.

"He left his car key with her so she could have use of his car while he was in prison.

“He was not doing this to be cruel.”

Garancs, who has already served seven weeks in prison on remand, was given a 14 week prison term suspended for two years. He was ordered to undertake an accredited domestic violence course and complete 30 rehabilitation requirement days.

He was also made the subject of a five year restraining order.