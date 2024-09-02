Man in court charged with arson after Corby house fire
Emergency services were called to the scene of the blaze at an address in Soar Green, off Shire Road, on Saturday (August 31).
Vygintas Karenga, 40, was charged in connection with the incident – one count of arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered and one count of arson with intent to endanger life.
A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: “A 40-year-old man was due to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (September 2) after being charged in connection with a fire at an address in Soar Green, Corby on Saturday, August 31.
“Vygintas Karenga was arrested and subsequently charged with one count of arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered and one count of arson with intent to endanger life.”