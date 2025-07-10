Corby shooting suspects enter not guilty pleas

Four people accused of being involved in a woodland shooting and its aftermath in Corby will face trial next year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Smith, 39, made his first appearance at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday, July 9) after being charged with assisting an offender in relation to the shooting of a teenager in Corby in April.

Smith, of Newark Drive, Corby, pleaded not guily to assisting an offender in relation to the incident which took place in Hazel Wood, between Westcott Way and Jubilee Avenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He appeared in court alongside Matas Sukaitis, 20, of Chaucer Close, Corby, who is charged with attempted murder and Robert Quittenton, 75, and Sam Stimpson, 37, both of Brambleside Court, Kettering who are charged with assisting an offender.

They have all entered not guilty pleas to the charges against them and will appear again for a hearing in September. A trial date was set for January next year.