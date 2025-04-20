Corby man took just two days to breach court order designed to protect domestic violence victim

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A court imposed an order to protect the female victim of Toxic Town’s Connor McIntyre – and he breached it in just two days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McIntyre was a victim of the Corby toxic waste scandal whose life was made famous by the recent hit Netflix show.

But was named as a wanted man on March 20 after a video and post alleging he was the perpetrator of serious domestic violence was shared widely over social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police eventually caught up with the 28-year-old, formerly of Margaret Road, Kettering, and now of Burghley Drive, Corby.

Connor McIntyre, of Toxic Town, breached a DVPO in just two days. Image: NW

He had been made the subject of a domestic violence protection notice (DVPN) on March 26, which is an emergency order issued by the police when they attend an incident. Officers can then go to court to ask magistrates to impose a 30-day domestic violence protection order (DVPO).

McIntyre appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on March 28 to be made the subject of a DVPO, which banned him from contacting his victim or from going within 100m of her house. He was also ordered to pay court costs of £445.

However, on March 30 McIntyre breached the order by contacting his victim. He was back before the court the following day where he pleaded guilty. He was fined £50 and the order remains in place. He was also ordered to pay a further £196 court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McIntyre is the son of Susan McIntyre, whose character was portrayed by Jodie Whittaker in the worldwide smash-hit show Toxic Town. She was portrayed as the woman who took on the establishment on behalf of her son and other local victims, and won.