Corby man racks up nearly 100 offences after being caught again behind wheel

Peter William Tierney

A career criminal who has amassed an unenviable record of nearly 100 convictions is back behind bars.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last time he was before a judge in Northampton, Peter Tierney said he was ‘desperate for help’ and promised he had a call centre job lined up after his release from prison for carrying a knife.

He was given 21 weeks in prison but has now been given another ten months behind bars after committing yet more crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tierney, of Waver Close, was before Northampton Crown Court last week to admit charges of driving while disqualified and without a licence or insurance, dangerous driving, and possession of Pregabalin.

All the offences relate to an incident in late November last year in Oakley Road, with Tierney behind the wheel of a black Vauxhall Corsa.

A charge of aggravated burglary was dropped by the court, as were similar charges against a 17-year-old youth said to have been an accomplice.

The 43-year-old has nearly 100 previous convictions for offences ranging from violence to fraud.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His latest charges come on the back of a conviction at another court for burglary, for which he is serving a five month sentence. The new ten month sentence will run consecutively to that term.

He was also banned from driving for 32 months and will have to take an extended re-test before he can drive again.

Back in 2020 Tierney was acquitted of a gunpoint robbery said to have been carried out with Tommy Devenney, who has now died. The men walked free after the victim declined to co-operate with the prosecution.