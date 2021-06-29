Corby men accused of Christmas gunpoint robbery walk free from prison after case dropped
The pair had been accused of robbery in December last year
Two men from Corby who had been due to stand trial for an alleged gunpoint robbery in the town have been formally found not guilty of the accusation.
Peter Tierney, 39, of Finland Way, Corby, and Tommy Devenney, 32, of St Peter's Way, Corby, had been accused of robbing a Playstation and cash from a victim in Cottingham Road on December 13, 2020.
On Christmas eve, police had offered a £1,000 reward for information relating to the capture of Tierney and he was arrested in early January by armed police.
But this afternoon (Tuesday, June 29), Northampton Crown Court heard that the prosecution could offer no evidence against the men after the victim declined to co-operate with the enquiry.
They said that despite extensive efforts by the Crown Prosecution Service, it would be impossible to proceed to trial without evidence from the man.
Both suspects were formally cleared of the charge by Recorder Michael Auty QC and stood up and left the court conference room at HMP Peterborough as soon as they heard the verdict ahead of their release.