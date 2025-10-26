Corby man nicked car then drove it drunk in Everest Lane and on the A43

A car thief put the public in ‘grave danger’ after stealing a car then driving it drunk.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Walter Desmond Taylor, of Spiers Close, does not have a full driving licence.

But that didn’t stop him from stealing the white 24-plate Suzuki from Corby on September 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 35-year-old took the car before driving it in, uninsured, in Everest Lane and then along the A43, where he was caught by police. He was later found to have be over the drink drive limit.

Jamie Taylor

He was before Northampton Magistrates’ Court the following day where he pleaded guilty to car theft, driving other otherwise than in accordance with a licence, driving over the limit – with 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – and driving with no insurance.

District Judge Amar Mehta ruled that the manner of his driving put the public in ‘grave danger’ and sentenced him to 12 months in prison. He was banned from driving for 729 days and will also have to pay a £187 surcharge on his release from prison.

Taylor, who previously lived in Kettering, has a long history of theft, and burglary, most recently from the home of an elderly person in Kettering in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His criminal record dates back to 2008 when he was convicted of theft from a person and shoplifting. He also has convictions for knife possession, failing to comply with multiple court orders, failure to surrender to police custody, handling stolen goods, drug possession, assault by beating and threatening a person with a blade.