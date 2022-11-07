A burglar asked a man who was painting outside a Kettering house if he had any work for him – before raiding the property when he was rejected.

Jamie Taylor, 32, was in Duke Street on the morning of June 23, 2021, when he approached a man who was painting in a garden.

He asked whether he could do any work for him and the man declined but, instead of leaving, Taylor used another door to enter the house and stole jewellery worth about £800.

Both occupants inside the house saw Taylor, of now fixed address, run out of the front door and they immediately called police.

Taylor was identified as the offender a short time later, arrested and subsequently charged with burglary.

He pleaded guilty to the offence and at Northampton Crown Court last week (November 4) he was sentenced to three years in prison.

Lead investigator PC Keith Doyle, from Northamptonshire Police’s Burglary Team, said: “This was a really frightening experience for this elderly couple and so I am pleased that the person who committed this offence, Jamie Taylor, has been sent to prison.

“The effect of being a victim of burglary is often underestimated by a lot of people but your home is the one place you are meant to feel safe and burglars completely violate that feeling.