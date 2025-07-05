Corby man caught shoplifting 17 times in 27 days
Phillip Leitch was just out of prison for shoplifting when he came straight back to Corby and resumed his usual modus operandi.
The homeless 36-year-old regularly walks into the town’s shops, takes what he likes and sells it on.
After he was released from prison in April he racked up an astonishing convictions during the following month.
Between April 21 and May 17 he manged to get caught stealing 17 times.
He targeted shops including One Stop, Morrisons, Company Shop, Co-op, Shell Garage and Tesco Extra.
On April 27 he went out thieving three times – taking food worth hundreds from Co-op and Morrisons.
He was before magistrates in Northampton on May 24 where he was given a sentence of 25 weeks in prison and ordered to repay £2,617.81 to the retailers he targeted.
Leitch is one of the top targets for the team tackling shoplifting around Corby that has tried to make it easier for retailers to report the issue and to speed up the progress of offences through our court system.