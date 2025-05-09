One of Corby's worst shoplifters wanted again after he was released from prison
But he was recently released on licence. He immediately broke the conditions of his licence and is now wanted by police on recall to prison.
Leitch, 36, previously lived on Dumble Close.
Anyone who has seen Leitch or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.
Quote incident number 25000238243 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.