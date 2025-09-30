A man who started a vigilante group to ‘protect women and children’ has admitted carrying out a shocking attack on his former partner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reece McCarron started his controversial patrol group ‘The Corby Guard’ just three weeks ago, claiming he and his pals were carrying out public protection duties, to widespread public condemnation. He has also been responsible for putting up some of the town’s lamp-post flags, regularly posting footage on his social media accounts.

But this weekend he carried out a shameful drunken assault on his former partner, a video of which has been shared by people across Corby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wearing a grey t-shirt and joggers, he appeared before the court at 11am today (September 30) to plead guilty to criminal damage, common assault and possession of cannabis. None of his supporters were in court.

Reece McCarron, founder of The Corby Guard, was arrested in Eastbrook on Sunday. Image: NW

McCarron, 28, now of Baltic Close, Corby, has been in custody since he was arrested on Sunday morning.

The court heard how McCarron had been in a relationship with the mother of his three children for nine years but that she had tried to end the relationship two weeks ago.

Prosecutor Leanne Ashcroft said that late on Saturday (September 27), under the influence of drugs and alcohol, McCarron broke into her home and and argument began.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCarron fell asleep on the sofa but the following morning the argument continued and McCarron was caught on film saying to his victim ‘I’ll f***ing kill you’.

Ms Ashcroft said: “The injured party genuinely believed he would kill her.”

“Mr McCarron then grabs a machete and said ‘go on then call the police’ and begins to swing it around the kitchen.

"He made threats to her and accused her of interacting with another man.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was no suggestion in court that this claim was true. McCarron then left her home and police began looking for him.

Ms Ashcroft said: “It made her feel extremely scared and in the morning she felt she was fighting for her life and phoned 999.

"Usually she tried to diffuse the situation herself, but this was too much for her."

Ms Ashcroft said the prosecution was supported by McCarron’s former partner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When he was arrested, police discovered two bags of cannabis in his possession.

The court was told that McCarron has seven previous offences on his record.

In mitigation, for McCarron, solicitor Alistair Evans said that his client had lost his job about a month ago.

"He also, as a result of actions he had taken, lost voluntary work he was doing through the church, organising Thai boxing training,” said Mr Evans.

"This led to him becoming quite low in mood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He believed his partner of nine years was having an affair. That led to him drinking more and he was using some drugs.

"This incident occurred on Sunday morning when he was heavily intoxicated.”

He said there were three women in the house but there was no physical contact with any of them. The common assault referred to McCarron’s boorish manner toward them.

"He’s a young man who’s not been in trouble for some time. The past three or four years is the longest time he’s been clean until his recent deterioration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s tried to right the wrongs he’s done in the past. He’s been running Thai boxing classes and giving some support back to the community of Corby.”

Mr Evans said that McCarron was aiming to get back into paid work rather than remaining on universal credit.

McCarron’s solicitor referred in court to sickening footage, seen by this newspaper, of him, smashing up his former partner’s house and drunkenly prowling around a bedroom while she sobbed behind the camera, begging him to calm down. He was seen punching the door and threatening to ‘f***ing kill’ her before staring straight into her phone and shouting ‘smile for the f***ing camera’.

The video has been widely shared around Corby but the Northants Telegraph has chosen not to share clips that show the victim’s home. A second video shows McCarron being arrested in public in Eastbrook by police officers with dogs. He is placed face down on the floor and two beer bottles are removed from him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Judge Amar Mehta said: “You assaulted your partner and the mother of your children. She must have been terrified.

"It was in a domestic violence context and as a result of that she was vulnerable.

"You’re a strong man who engages in martial arts and you assaulted her. That’s serious."

McCarron nodded as DJ Mehta sentenced him to a 12 month community order. He will have to complete 25 rehabilitation activity days and 100 hours of unpaid work. He will also have to pay costs of £85 and compensation of £100 to his victim.

McCarron was released from court custody this lunchtime.