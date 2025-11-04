Corby drug dealer filmed selfie videos in the dock
Jordan Macinnes from Stephenson Way, Corby, had been standing trial for kidnap and drugs charges at Northampton Crown Court with his pal Karl Williams and four other men earlier this year.
On the day he was found not guilty, he filmed himself and his pal Williams – who turned 29 on the day of the verdict – inside the dock. He also posted pictures on snapchat of himself from outside the courtroom itself, but inside the court house, which is also a criminal offence. There were other images taken during the trial itself posted on FB.
He was seen on one of the videos bragging about Williams being found not guilty of two kidnaps, in reference to a previous case.
Macinnes, 33, had already pleaded guilty to drugs charges connected to the kidnap conspiracy and was given a four year jail term. It then emerged that he had been harassing a local woman and beating her, and he was given a further 12 week consecutive prison term.
After the cases had concluded, His Honour Judge David Herbert was informed about the images being posted on social media and said that he expected the police to investigate the contempt of court.
They did so, and he was charged with recording court proceedings under the Contempt of Court Act. He was back before Northampton Crown Court on October 28 for sentence.
Judge Herbert gave him a further six months on his existing sentences, to be served consecutively, which means his total sentence is four years, nine months in prison.
This newspaper cannot publish the images that Macinnes shared as it would be a criminal offence to do so.