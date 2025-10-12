Passers-by ‘put themselves in danger’ to stop woman who drove a mobility scooter towing a trailer the wrong way into three lanes of oncoming traffic on an ‘extremely busy’ dual carriageway in Kettering

Drivers used torches and waved their arms in a desperate attempt to stop 70mph westbound traffic on a bank holiday Monday evening after Fiona Caroline Buckingham drove the scooter down an off-ramp onto the busy A14.

The magistrate overseeing her case said she was ‘speechless’ after the facts were outlined at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday (September 10).

Prosecuting, Christina Bilbao described to the court how Buckingham, of The Oval, Kettering, went the wrong way down the sliproad onto the eastbound carriageway of the A14 at the Trading Post / A43 junction at about 8pm on Monday, August 25. She began to travel westbound in lane 2 toward Telford Way junction 7.

Fiona Buckingham appeared before magistrates after causing 'chaos' on the A14 when she drove a mobility scooter towing a trailer the wrong way down the A14 into oncoming traffic. Image: NW

Four passing motor motorcyclists who were travelling eastbound spotted the 57-year-old. They passed her, got straight off the road and turned back on themselves onto the A14 at the roundabout to try to alert oncoming traffic.

One of the bikers told police he had shouted across at the defendant and she ‘just grunted at him’.

Ms Bilbao said: “His intention was to slow traffic down alert other road users.

"Once he’d returned back up the carriageway another car had stopped in lane one and that person was now speaking to the defendant.”

Fiona Caroline Buckingham drove her mobility scooter down this up ramp at junction eight of the A14. Image: Google

The mobility scooter and trailer had also stopped in lane one with Buckingham, 57, standing next to it.

“Multiple calls were made to the control room,” said Ms Bilbao.

A second witness travelling eastbound spotted Buckingham and he also circled around to return to the scene.

"He had a red flashlight wand that he used to try to alert other road users. He slowed her down and got her to stop.

"When police arrived.. it was getting dark and the road was fully open.

"It was extremely busy in both directions at the end of a bank holiday weekend.

“Police were met with a scene of chaos with multiple members of the public standing in lane one having put themselves in danger.

“People were waving their arms and had lights in the air.”

Buckingham was drinking a bottle of wine when officers arrived. Her scooter and trailer had no lights and no number plate.

She was arrested and tried to climb out of the police car window, while shouting ‘I’m not even here’. Police later described her as ‘highly intoxicated’ and said she could ‘barely speak’ at times.

Ms Bilbao said: “Her actions put the lives of multiple members of the public at risk that night, including her own.

"The evidence of the police officers.. was that she didn’t believe she’d done anything wrong.”

Buckingham, who doesn’t have a driving licence, pleaded guilty to causing danger to other road users, and being drunk in charge of a carriage, legislation drawn up in 1872.

Mitigating, Gill Walker, said that in nearly forty years in practise she had never seen the charge used before in court.

"It’s clear that she didn’t mean to harm anybody else,” said Ms Walker.

"She made a poor decision.

"It’s really lucky that nobody was hurt including her. She totally accepts what she did and is mortified that she might have hurt somebody else but fortunately she didn’t.”

She outlined difficulties in Buckingham’s life that had caused her to become unhappy, and said that hip injuries necessitated the use of the mobility scooter.

"I am not sure sending her to prison is going to achieve anything,” she said.

Magistrate Suzanne Austin said: “There’s not many times I’m speechless to be honest.

"This is a very unusual charge but it doesn’t take away how dangerous it was.

"It’s a very, very busy piece of road. The decisions you made on that day were in drink, but it’s no excuse for your behaviour.”

She gave Buckingham a community order including 30 rehabilitation activity days and six months of alcohol treatment. They did not disqualify her from driving as she does not hold a licence and doesn’t need one to drive her scooter. She will have to pay costs of £85 and a £90 surcharge.

This story is available to our premium subscribers only.

