'Highly emotional' Stanion woman 'clawed' at police officer’s face after drinking vodka

A woman arrested after a family quarrel assaulted two female police officers when she was taken to the police station.

Kimberley Griffiths, who has never previously been in trouble with the law, had drunk vodka and was in a ‘highly emotional state’ when she hit out at the constables.

The court heard the 57-year-old ‘doesn’t touch alcohol’ but things went ‘from bad to worse’ on the day in question after a drink at the village hall.

She was before Northampton Magistrates’ Court for sentence after admitting two counts of assault by beating of emergency workers.

Griffiths, of Willow Lane, Stanion, was ‘clearly intoxicated’ when officers turned up at her home after a row at 9.20pm on May 21.

Prosecuting, Christina Bilbao, said that police officers who arrested her said she ‘smelt of alcohol’.

"She was unsteady on her feet and slurring her words,” said Ms Bilbao.

Two female officers – PC Burton and PC Wootton – took her into custody where she appeared emotional, and was ‘becoming more and more upset.’

"She stood up and got into PC Wootton’s face,” said Ms Bilbao.

“PC Burton stood up to help the defendant back on to a bench and the defendant lifted both legs and kicked PC Wootton in the stomach and chest once with each leg.

“She tried to restrain her but the defendant reached out and clawed PC Burton’s face with her fingers.”

PC Burton felt some stinging to her face, She suffered some cuts to her face and lip. The defendant continued to scream and swear at the officers and they had to take her down to the floor.

The offence was aggravated by the fact Griffiths was under the influence of alcohol and had a shod foot when she kicked out.

Mitigating for Griffiths, solicitor Richard Bolch said that the incident wouldn’t have happened had his client not consumed vodka that day.

He described family issues that had left her under stress, and said lived with her elderly mum who had dementia.

"She doesn’t normally have alcohol in the house but she’d had two drinks in the garden with family members then went to the village hall and they had more alcohol.

"There was an argument and she was locked out of her own house and in the garage and the police are called.

"She was drunk and highly emotional.

"She’s terribly, terribly embarrassed by what happened and is extremely apologetic.

"She is somebody who doesn’t drink, doesn’t touch alcohol, doesn’t have it in the house and things went from bad to worse.”

Sentencing Griffiths, chair of the bench Suzanne Austin said: “This offence was really serious. People don’t go to work and expect to be assaulted. It’s not acceptable.”

She was given a 24 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay each officer £75 in compensation as well as £85 in costs.

